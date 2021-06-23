NBCUniversal Gives Peacock Prime Olympics Rights In Renewed Streaming Push

A general view shows the Olympic Rings lit up at dusk, with the Rainbow bridge and the Tokyo Tower in the background, on the Odaiba waterfront in Tokyo on June 23, 2021.

NBCUniversal is giving its Peacock streaming service live streaming rights to some of the most high-profile events from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The company says that Peacock will stream men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s track and field and men’s basketball live, bringing three of the most popular Olympic sports to streaming. The company announced its TV coverage plans earlier this month. And while Simone Biles’ efforts to secure gold is all-but-certain to end up on the NBC broadcast network’s primetime show, if viewers want to watch it live they will need to be streaming Peacock.

Gymnastics and track and field will stream for free, while basketball coverage will be exclusive to Peacock premium subscribers.

When Peacock launched last year, NBC said it hoped to use the Olympics to bolster its nascent streaming offering. The postponement, however, pushed back those ambitions.

NBC also announced other streaming programming tied to the Olympics, with Amber Ruffin set to contribute on the ground in Tokyo, and studio shows hosted by Rich Eisen, Cari Champion, Kenny Mayne, and others, all within a Tokyo Olympics hub on Peacock. There will also be a show dedicated exclusively to women’s spots at the games, hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz.