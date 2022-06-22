NBCUniversal Ad Sales Chief Linda Yaccarino to Co-Host Podcast for iHeartMedia

NBCUniversal ad sales and partnerships chairman Linda Yaccarino is adding another job to her plate: Podcast host.

The veteran media executive will co-host an interview podcast called Sunday Supper alongside Laura Correnti, a partner at the full service marketing firm Giant Spoon.

“With warmth, sweetness, and a healthy dose of spice, this podcast will invite leaders to dish and listeners to enjoy never-before-told stories, advice, and ideas for the future of media—with two of the industry’s best as their guides,” per the podcast’s logline.

Sunday Supper is targeting a Q4 launch, and will see Yaccarino and Correnti interviewing boldface names from the worlds of entertainment and business over a meal and wine. New episodes will be released on Sundays, and will be distributed on the iHeartPodcast Network. The announcement of the podcast coincides with the Cannes Lions festival, where Yaccarino and NBCU have a sizable presence.

“In my house and even my office — the best days end—and the most genuine conversations start—around the dinner table,” Yaccarino said in a statement. “I’m so excited to bring all the laughter, conversations, and tough questions of an Italian home to Sunday Supper, and make our guests—and our listeners—part of the family, too.”

Podcasting has seen explosive growth in recent years, with interview shows among the most popular programs. From shows like Spotify’s Joe Rogan Experience to (the recently acquired) SiriusXM show Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, programs led by well-connected people with a point of view have been able to quickly establish themselves and grow audience rapidly.

Correnti and Yaccarino, with their expansive rolodexes, would seem to fit right into that strategy.

“Podcasting has quickly established itself as one of the most genuine, effective ways for humans to do something that is critical to all of us: have a real conversation,” says Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “And, as two powerhouse forces in the world of media and creativity, Linda and Laura have a credibility and authenticity that is second to none. The medium is perfect for them. And the Sunday Supper podcast is the perfect idea for it. As the largest podcast network in the country, iHeartMedia can’t wait to swing our full, mass-reach marketing and sales support behind it.”