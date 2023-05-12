NBCUniversal Ad Sales Chief Linda Yaccarino Reportedly In Talks to be Twitter’s Next CEO

The next CEO of is likely to be a familiar face for advertisers.

NBCUniversal’s head of advertising sales, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks for the CEO role at the social media company, which is now owned by Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Yaccarino is currently slated to be on stage at NBCU’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall Monday morning. “Linda is in back to back rehearsals for Monday’s upfront,” a spokesperson for the company told The Hollywood Reporter.

Yaccarino interviewed Musk at an advertising event three weeks ago, and last week NBCUniversal announced a new content deal with Twitter that will see the social site hosting 2024 Paris Olympics content, including an exclusive live show.

Musk said earlier on Thursday that he was “excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

He did not name the new CEO.

A veteran ad executive, Yaccarino has led NBCU’s advertising business for the last decade, and before that spent nearly 20 years at the former Turner cable channels as an ad executive. In February, she added group chair of management firm YMU to her duties. YMU’s talent roster includes The Rolling Stones, Emily Ratajkowski, Steve Aoki, and top British TV talent like Ant & Dec and Amanda Holden.

Musk took over as Twitter CEO in October 2022, after acquiring the company for $44 billion.