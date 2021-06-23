NBCUniversal, Amazon Reach Deal to Bring Peacock to Fire TV Devices

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will be available on Amazon Fire devices this Thursday as part of a deal that will also place the network’s 15 apps, including NBC, NBC News and NBC Sports, on those Amazon devices.

The deal with Amazon, whose Fire TV devices have over 50 million active users, could help NBCUniversal’s one-year-old streaming service boost its subscriber base as it competes in a heavily saturated streaming market. Though Comcast said in late April that 42 million users had signed up for the service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that fewer than 10 million have paid for the service, which starts at $4.99 a month for an ad-supported subscription tier.

Other NBCUniversal network apps that will be available on Fire devices include Bravo and Telemundo. The partnership also comes after NBCUniversal struck a deal with Roku last September to bring Peacock to those devices.

“We look forward to building on our existing partnership with Fire TV’s millions of customers and offering them Peacock’s undeniable line-up of original, library and film content,” Matt Bond, NBCUniversal’s chairman of content distribution, said. “This marks another great step in reaching audiences everywhere with the breadth of NBCUniversal’s full entertainment, film, Hispanic, news and sports portfolio.”

Peacock is currently available on iOS and Android devices, Roku, Microsoft Xbox One and Sony Playstation 4 devices.