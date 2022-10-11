NBCUniversal Inks Multiyear Deal With Meta to Bring ‘The Office,’ Blumhouse IP to VR Devices

NBCUniversal has struck a multiyear deal with to bring virtual reality experiences based on its IP to the company’s Meta Quest devices, Meta executives said on Tuesday.

The experiences will be based around NBCU’s The Office; Blumhouse, which will release the latest entry in its Halloween franchise this week; Universal Monsters, which includes characters like Dracula and Frankenstein’s creature; and Halloween Horror Nights.

The VR experiences will be available to users beginning next year in Horizon Worlds, Meta’s VR platform, and at Universal Studios theme parks, Vishal Shah, Meta’s vp metaverse, said at the company’s Meta Connect event.

Additional details about what the VR experiences will entail were not disclosed.

Next year, the Peacock streaming app will also be available on Meta Quest devices, allowing users to watch NBCUniversal programming from their headsets.

As part of the Tuesday event, Meta also unveiled the Quest Pro, the latest redesign of the company’s VR headsets. Costing $1,500, the Quest Pro comes with improved controllers and allows users to view both the physical world and the virtual world.