NBCUniversal, YouTube TV Inking Carriage Deal to Avoid Dropped Channels

The two companies had previously struggled to reach a deal this week that would keep more than 14 NBCU channels on YouTube TV.

Youtube TV
Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

NBCUniversal and YouTube TV are finalizing an agreement that will keep more than 14 NBCU channels on the Google-owned platform, a source close to the negotiations told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Terms of the new agreement were not immediately clear as of Friday evening. But the NBCU–YouTube TV deal was originally set to expire on Thursday at midnight after negotiations had appeared to reach an impasse. NBCU had launched a campaign over the weekend urging its viewers to pressure YouTube into agreeing to NBCU’s contract terms; YouTube, meanwhile, said NBCU was not willing to offer contract protections to ensure Google did not pay more than other services of a similar size.

YouTube also opposed requests that Peacock, NBCU’s streaming service, be included in a bundle with YouTube TV, which would have required users to download and use the Peacock app separately and pay higher subscription costs for the same content.

Though the negotiations took on a public back-and-forth between the two parties this past week, NBCU and YouTube TV agreed to a temporary contract extension late on Thursday that kept channels like NBC, Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, Oxygen, Syfy, Telemundo and the USA Network, as well as local sports channels, on YouTube TV as the contract talks were ongoing.

ad