NBCUniversal’s YouTube TV Deal Set to Expire This Week As Contract Talks Reach Impasse

More than 14 NBCUniversal channels could leave YouTube TV this Thursday as contract negotiations between the two companies have reached a heated and public impasse.

Over the weekend, NBCUniversal launched a campaign urging its viewers to pressure YouTube to keep its deal with NBCU and warning that channels like NBC, Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, Oxygen, SYFY, Telemundo and the USA Network, as well as local sports networks, could be dropped from the Google-owned TV platform in the coming days. In announcing the campaign, NBCU said it was seeking “fair rates” from Google.

But according to YouTube, NBCU has not been willing to offer contractual protections to ensure that YouTube does not pay more than other services of a similar size for access to NBC’s channels. YouTube has also taken issue with NBC asking that Peacock be bundled with YouTube TV, which would require subscribers to download and use the Peacock app separately and result in higher subscription costs for the same content.

In a blog post published on Sunday, YouTube said it would lower its monthly price from $64.99 to $54.99 beginning on Thursday, when the agreement is set to expire, if it could not reach a deal with NBCU by then.

“NBCU is an important partner for us and as you can imagine, this is not the outcome that we want,” the blog post said. “We’re still in active conversations with NBCU and are hopeful we can get past this impasse to keep their content available on YouTube TV.”