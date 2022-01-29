Neil Young Touts Amazon Music Promotion After Spotify Exit

Neil Young is ready to leave Spotify in the past and bring his fans with him.

Young fans will now be able to get a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music using a link created specifically for Young. The offer will be available for a week, beginning on Friday.

“Amazon has been leading the pack in bringing Hi-Res audio to the masses, and it’s a great place to enjoy my entire catalog in the highest quality available,” the artist, who has previously spoken out about his dissatisfaction with streaming audio quality, said on Friday.

The Amazon promo comes two days after the “Harvest Moon” artist removed his music catalogue from Spotify in protest of the streaming platform’s approach — or lack thereof — to COVID misinformation coming from Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

On Thursday, Young’s team reached out to Amazon Music to see if there was a way to ensure the artist’s fans could continue to have access to his music, and by Friday, the promotional offer was unveiled, an Amazon Music spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. Young was not paid to promote the rival streaming platform.

In removing his music from Spotify, Young previously said he expected to lose 60 percent of his streaming revenue. As of Friday, it is not clear if other artists have begun conversations with their record labels or Spotify to follow suit and remove their music from Spotify over similar concerns regarding misinformation. But the “Copacabana” singer Barry Manilow did squash rumors circulating on social media this week that he was also pulling his music, noting that the rumor “didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me.”