Netflix Chief Accounting Officer Departs After Three Months

Netflix is on the hunt for a new chief accounting officer.

The streaming giant said Friday that Ken Barker, who had joined the company on June 27, had tendered his resignation effective Oct. 7.

“Mr. Barker’s resignation was a personal decision and is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s financials, operations, policies, or practice,” Netflix added in a securities filing.

Netflix says that its CFO, Spencer Neumann, will assume the role of the company’s principal accounting officer until it identifies a permanent replacement. The chief or principal accounting officer fills a critical role at any publicly-traded company, overseeing all accounting and financial reporting.

Barker had joined Netflix from Electronic Arts, where he was a senior vp.

The company will be seeking a new CAO at a critical juncture, as it seeks to control costs and jumpstart new revenue streams. Most notably, Netflix will launch a less expensive advertising tier in the coming months.