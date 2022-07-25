Netflix Director of Adult Animation Mike Moon to Exit

Mike Moon, director of adult animation at Netflix, is leaving the company at the end of the month to pursue other opportunities.

Moon joined Netflix close to five years ago and led and built the company’s adult animation team. Animation projects during his tenure included Inside Job from Shion Takeuchi, Human Resources from Brutus Pink, The Midnight Gospel from Pen Ward and Duncan Trussel and upcoming titles including Entergalactic from Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi, Agent King from Priscilla Presley and John Eddie and Exploding Kittens from Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

While at Netflix, Moon led overall deals with Brutus Pink, the creative team behind Big Mouth, Shion Takeuchi, with animator Alex Hirsch and with production studio Titmouse. He also staffed and helped build Netflix’s animation production facility, Vine Studios.

Before coming to Netflix, Moon worked at Sony Pictures Animation, Disney Television Animation and Cartoon Network.

Moon’s departure follows the news that Todd Yellin, the company’s longtime vice president of product, will leave in September.

The exit is the latest as the streaming giant tries to readjust from two quarters of subscriber losses, 200,000 in the first quarter and 970,000 in the second quarter. In recent months, the company has conducted series of layoffs and has said it is “pulling back” in content spending growth to around $17 billion annually.

However, Netflix has projected a growth in subscribers next quarter and has also increased its push into animation, after acquiring Australian animation and visual effects studio Animal Logic in July.

Deadline first reported the news of Moon’s departure.