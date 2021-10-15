Netflix Fires Employee for Leaking Confidential Information on Chappelle Special

Netflix has fired an employee for leaking confidential financial data to Bloomberg, resulting in an article published on Oct. 13 that detailed the cost of Dave Chappelle special The Closer as it compared to other projects from the streaming service.

“We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. “We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”

In the piece, Bloomberg reported that Netflix spent $24.1 million on The Closer and $23.6 million on Chappelle’s 2019 special, Sticks & Stones. Those numbers were in comparison to the $3.9 million the streamer spent on Bo Burnham’s Inside and the $21.4 million Netflix spent on the hit show Squid Game.

According to the internal documents reviewed by Bloomberg, Chappelle’s Sticks & Stones special was measured as having an “impact value” of $19.4 million by Netflix, which meant that the special cost more than the value Netflix determined it generated.

Chappelle’s latest special, where the comedian mocks gender identities and aligns himself with transphobic remarks made by the author J.K. Rowling, has been at the center of external and internal pushback at the streaming company. At least 1,000 Netflix employees who are trans or allies of the trans community are planning on participating in a virtual walkout next Wednesday to protest Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ defense of the Chappelle special, a source told THR.

Sarandos, who has said Netflix will not take down the special, most recently asserted in an Oct. 11 message to staff that “content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm” — a sentiment publicly rebuked by LGBTQ+ advocacy groups like GLAAD.

On Friday, the comedian Hannah Gadsby, whose 2018 special Nanette became a hit on Netflix, rebuked Sarandos for his defense of Chappelle. “You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted. Fuck you and your amoral algorithm cult,” Gadsby said in an Instagram post.