Netflix Launches New Personalized Hub Tab on Mobile Phones

Netflix has launched “My Netflix,” a new personalized mobile hub tab to make it easier to discover new TV series or movies added to the streaming behemoth’s lineup.

The one-stop shop will also offer shortcuts to downloads or reminders of past viewing and getting to the latest episodes to continue binge-watching. On Monday, My Netflix launched on the IOS platform and will be available to Android mobile phone users in early August.

“When you’re on the move with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch. You can still visit your Home tab and other sections of the app to discover our full catalog of series and films,” Netflix promised on its site as it unveiled the new mobile phone app tab to allow subscribers to better discover and play new content.

The My Netflix tab, replacing the current Downloads tab, will enable downloads, access to shows saved to My List or already having begun to be watched, notifications, reminders and other features. “All in one tab for the very first time. Now, you can easily choose something to watch that you probably already love,” Netflix noted.

The innovation aims to give Netflix subscribers more control over what programming choices they make, rather than relying on the video streaming giant’s algorithmically driven content suggestions. Making the streaming service easier to use as subscribers spend more time viewing content on their mobile phones has been a focus for Netflix as over time it has disrupted traditional TV consumption habits.

The streaming service is also hoping subscribers make a habit of using the new innovation.

“Keep in mind that the more you interact with and tell Netflix what you like, such as saving more action-thrillers like Extraction 2 to My List or giving a thumbs up to every season of Bridgerton, the more you’ll see on the My Netflix tab,” the online player said on its blog site.