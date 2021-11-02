Netflix’s Gaming Section Launches Globally With ‘Stranger Things’ Titles

Netflix has released its first slate of mobile games to all subscribers worldwide on Android, Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vp game development, said on Tuesday.

The slate includes two Stranger Things titles — Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game — that were first launched on Android in Poland in August. Other mobile games available to subscribers are Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games) and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

Users who log on to their Netflix accounts on their mobile Android devices will see a dedicated games row where they can select games to download and play. The games will automatically switch to whichever language the user has set on their Netflix profile, though the language option will default to English if the desired language is not available yet.

The mobile games will only be available on adult Netflix profiles, so accounts that are marked as kids’ accounts will not have access to games. Parents and guardians have the option to set up a PIN number for access to the games and other content on Netflix.

Netflix’s gaming section. Courtesy of Netflix

“Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone,” Verdu said in a post announcing the games. “We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”