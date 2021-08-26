Netflix Tests Mobile Gaming With ‘Stranger Things’ Titles

Netflix’s mobile gaming push has begun in Poland with two Stranger Things–themed games on Android called Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3, the company said on Thursday.

Netflix subscribers in Poland — the only test country at this point — will be able to download the two games via the Google Play Store and then play them on the Netflix mobile app. As with other content offerings on the streamer, the Stranger Things games will have no ads or in-app purchases.

In a statement, Netflix said it was “still very, very early days” for the company’s gaming expansion. “We will be working hard to deliver the best possible experience in the months ahead with our no ads, no in-app purchases approach to gaming,” the company said.

It’s not immediately clear when Netflix will launch its mobile game offerings in other countries, including the U.S. But the new releases come one month after Netflix hired its first vice president of game development, Mike Verdu, and executives told investors at the company’s latest quarterly earnings that Netflix would be expanding into games.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV,” Netflix’s shareholder letter in July said. “We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering, and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

During Netflix’s quarterly earnings call, Netflix COO Greg Peters also described the games expansion as a “multiyear effort.”

“We’re going to start relatively small. We’ll learn, we’ll grow,” Peters said. “Really, we can do what we’ve been doing on the movie and series side, which is just hyper, laser focused on delivering the most entertaining game experiences that we can.”