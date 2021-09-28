Netflix Acquires ‘Oxenfree’ Game Developer Night School Studio

Netflix has acquired the independent game developer Night School Studio as part of its concerted push into the video game space, the streamer said on Tuesday.

“We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games,” Mike Verdu, Netflix’s new vp game development, said. “Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.”

Night School Studio, founded in 2014 by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines, is the first game developer acquired by Netflix as it expands into video games. Its past games include Oxenfree, Afterparty and Next Stop Nowhere, as well as a mobile game set in the world of the hit show Mr. Robot.

In a separate announcement, Krankel said Night School Studio would continue to make Oxenfree II in addition to new games made with Netflix.

“Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively,” Krankel said. “Not only do we get to keep doing what we do, how we like to do it, but we get a front-row seat on the biggest entertainment platform in the world.”

In July, Netflix said it would be adding video games to its member subscriptions at no additional cost. During the company’s earnings call, Netflix COO Greg Peters said game developers were attracted to Netflix’s approach to monetization, given that the streamer wasn’t concerned with in-game purchases or ads.

“We’re finding that many game developers really like that concept and that focus and this idea of being able to put all of their creative energy into just great gameplay and not having to worry about those other considerations that they have typically had to trade off with just making compelling games,” Peters said on the July earnings call.

Netflix has already released two Stranger Things mobile games on Android in Poland this past August, but it’s not yet clear when games in the U.S. will become available.