Netflix Experiments With Fitness Content in Latest Push for Subscriber Engagement

Netflix will begin offering fitness content from Nike this week as part of the streamer’s latest efforts to attract subscribers and keep existing members engaged.

Beginning Dec. 30, timed right as users may be kicking off their New Year’s fitness resolutions, Netflix subscribers will have access to 90 workout videos — totaling 30 hours — from Nike Training Club, the fitness brand’s app that offers workout videos led by Nike trainers. The workouts, most of which require zero or minimal equipment, will be available across all of Netflix’s subscription plans and will be offered in 10 languages.

The first batch of 46 workout videos released on Netflix will include programs covering fitness basics, vinyasa yoga, high-intensity interval training, and strength and core training. The second batch of videos will be released later in 2023.

The Nike partnership appears to be Netflix’s latest experiment with content outside of film and TV as the company seeks to keep users engaged with the service. Looking just at fitness competitors, Netflix — with 223 million global paid subscribers — easily eclipses the 2.97 million subscriptions last reported by Peloton, led by former Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy. Nike also stands to gain from linking up with Netflix and reaching its user base, as the fitness company ended its premium membership ($14.99 a month or $119.99 a year) for Nike Training Club in 2020, opting instead to offer the app’s premium content for free.

Other tech and streaming competitors like Apple have also increased their focus on fitness; with Fitness+, Apple offers more than 3,000 guided workouts with Apple product integrations for $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year.