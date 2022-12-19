Netflix Partners With Amazon on ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Marketing Push

In an unusual partnership between two giants in the streaming video space, Amazon and Netflix are teaming up on a promotional effort tied to the upcoming Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The partnership will see owners of Amazon Fire TV devices have access to an exclusive trailer for the film, which hits Netflix Dec. 23, as well as unique behind-the-scenes footage. But it will also include an interactive mystery, letting owners of the Amazon streaming devices channel their inner Benoit Blanc.

The mystery (which is about a stolen Amazon Fire TV Cube) will be accessible from Fire TV home screens, and will include some of the franchise’s signature red herrings to throw users off the case. Viewers playing the game will be able to ask their Alexa devices for clues.

The partnership will kick off on Dec. 19 in the U.S., and in other markets on Dec. 23, timed to the release of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel.

Glass Onion is arguably one of Netflix’s biggest swings yet in the film space, with the streaming giant paying Johnson and his team more than $450 million for a pair of sequels to the 2019 film.

The film also had a limited theatrical run Thanksgiving week, taking home roughly $13 million, though box office watchers note that Netflix likely left tens of millions of dollars on the table by not doing a traditional theatrical run.

But Netflix has never been shy zigging while others zag, and the partnership with Amazon is yet another example of that.

“Glass Onion is a film filled with misdirects and mystery and we loved taking inspiration from the movie for this partnership,” said Magno Herran, VP of marketing partnerships for Netflix. “This is a fun new way for us to build on the momentum and excitement for the film and together we’re encouraging global audiences to get into the detective mindset, by solving the mysterious case of the stolen Fire TV Cube.”

“We are excited that Fire TV is bringing our customers a truly immersive experience ahead of one of the year’s most anticipated movie premieres on Netflix,” added Charlotte Maines, director of Fire TV. “With Fire TV, customers around the world will have access to exclusive content right on their device. We can’t wait to see how many are able to solve the mystery in our new ad.”