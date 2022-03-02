Netflix Halts Production on Russian-Language Series, Pauses Future Acquisitions From Russia

Netflix has halted production on all upcoming Russian-language series for the streamer and is pausing future acquisitions from Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, an individual with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The streamer had four Russian series in the works: Zato, a Neo-noir detective drama; Anna K, a contemporary retelling of Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina that would be Netflix’s first Russian original series; Nothing Special, a drama about a young actor working at a charity for people with disabilities; and a fourth untitled series.

Anna K and Nothing Special had already wrapped filming in December, while the untitled project is in the process of finishing up shooting, according to the individual close to Netflix.

Earlier this week, Netflix said it would not carry any Russian state channels on its platform despite a new Russian law that went into effect on Monday. In December, Netflix was added to Russia’s “audiovisual services” sector, which requires all members — including state-owned media — to comply with broadcaster regulations set by the Russian government, which includes carrying 20 major Russian federal TV channels that often broadcast pro-Putin propaganda.

Netflix reportedly has fewer than 1 million subscribers in Russia, but the streamer has continued to expand its focus on international and non-English content, especially in light of recent successes with hits like Squid Game and Lupin. Other major film studios like Universal, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Disney have also pulled theatrical releases in Russia in quick succession this week.

