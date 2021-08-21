Netflix Taps PepsiCo’s Sergio Ezama As Chief Talent Officer

Netflix has hired PepsiCo’s Sergio Ezama as the streamer’s next chief talent officer, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Ezama will begin at Netflix in mid-September after serving as PepsiCo’s global chief talent officer and chief human resources officer. At the streaming company, Ezama will begin remotely from New York but will ultimately work out of Netflix’s multiple global offices.

Ezama will replace Jessica Neal, who left Netflix in April after a total of 12 years at the company, four of which were spent as chief talent officer.

“I am incredibly excited that Sergio Ezama is joining Netflix as our chief talent officer,” Greg Peters, Netflix’s COO and chief product officer, said in a statement. “He has a truly global perspective that will be critical as we continue to build teams around the world — enabling us to better serve the needs of members everywhere.”

“It’s a privilege to join Netflix and I am looking forward to building upon its culture of transparency, freedom and excellence so that all employees — whatever their background — can do the best work of their lives,” Ezama added.

Ezama’s hiring was first reported on by Insider.