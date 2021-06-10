Netflix Launches Online Shop With Show-Branded Merchandise

Netflix is diving into e-commerce with the launch of its first branded merchandise shop on Thursday.

Featuring streetwear collections, home decor, jewelry and other merchandise, the shop will allow Netflix — which does not run ads on its services — to have access to another revenue stream that capitalizes off the streamer’s popular shows like Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton and more.

As of the Thursday launch, customers can purchase items from collections designed by Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites and Jordan Bentley that are inspired by the anime series Yasuke and Eden. Later this month, merchandise inspired by the hit series Lupin will feature heavily on the shop and include products like hats, hoodies, throw pillows and side tables.

Prices range from $30 for a tee to $135 for an Eden-inspired clock. The store is only available in the U.S. at the moment, but Netflix’s vice president of consumer products, Josh Simon, said in an announcement for the shop that the company plans to expand to other countries in the “coming months.”

“We’re always looking at how we can extend the world of our stories for fans, from apparel and toys to immersive events and games,” Simon said. “We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite stories, and to introduce them to the next wave of artists and designers who embrace the power of storytelling in all its forms.”

This isn’t the first time Netflix has ventured into branded merchandise. Following the success of Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton, Netflix partnered with the clothing company Phenomenal to sell sweatshirts and long-sleeved tees for $59 to $60 with popular quotes from the show, like “I Burn for You” and “I Wish to be Entertained.”