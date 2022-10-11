Netflix to Open “Immersive” Shopping Experience at The Grove

Netflix is coming to The Grove.

The streaming giant says that it will be opening an “immersive retail experience” at the shopping and entertainment complex called “Netflix at The Grove” featuring products from its original shows and experiential elements. The shop will open to the public Oct. 13 and admission will be free.

Programs like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cocomelon and Ada Twist, Scientist will be represented in the shop, which will sell apparel, books, collectibles like Funko figures and other products.

There will also be an immersive element to the pop-up with “photo-ready vignettes featuring life-size versions” of characters from its programming, tailor-made for sharing on social media. In December, a second floor will add interactive experiences teeing up Netflix’s holiday programming, including Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Slumberland, Enola Holmes, The School for Good and Evil, Matilda, and Emily in Paris.

The Netflix-branded store in Los Angeles marks the latest effort by the streaming company to explore shopping and immersive experiences. The company previously launched a Stranger Things experience and pop-up store, as well as a Bridgerton experience called The Bridgerton Ball. However, leveraging the Netflix brand on a store underscores the brand recognition of the service itself.

Live experiences have become a hedge from Hollywood amid larger concerns about the economy. While Netflix may not have theme parks like Disney or NBCUniversal, the Netflix-branded store is a new way to experience the brand and its IP in real life.

Similarly, shopping is a relatively new area of focus for Netflix, which only launched an online retail shop last summer featuring branded merchandise from its programming. A physical Netflix store underscores that it now has enough brand equity to support something bigger.

“Following the incredible success and excitement from our fans for our immersive experiences around the globe, this felt like the most organic next step to continue our growth and bring Netflix’s most beloved shows together in a completely new way,” said Greg Lombardo, head of live experiences at Netflix, in a statement. “Celebrating our fans and giving them the opportunity to put themselves in the world of the stories they love is at the heart of what we do, and we’re thrilled to bring this experience to life at The Grove.”