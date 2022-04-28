Netflix’s Editorial Division Hit With Layoffs

General views of the Netflix Hollywood campus on Vine on April 19, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Netflix has begun laying off staff at its editorial website Tudum, a fan site that launched late last year under the streaming giant’s marketing division.

At least 10 full-time staff and contractors working under the editorial division were laid off on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not immediately clear if additional layoffs are expected across the division.

“Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company,” a Netflix spokesperson told THR.

Netflix first launched Tudum in December as an editorial site for covering consumer-facing content about Netflix series and films like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Love Is Blind and Selling Sunset. The streamer recruited a number of top entertainment journalists and writers to staff its editorial expansion.

The layoffs come shortly after Netflix reported on April 19 that it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter. As a result, executives conceded that Netflix needed to explore an ad-supported subscription tier and would begin “pulling back” on its spending to stay within its margins.

Netflix insiders who spoke with THR earlier this week noted that there has been a noticeable slowdown in hiring at the streamer. Ahead of Thursday, some Netflix staffers said they had been anxiously anxiously awaiting news of layoffs at the company as it looks to cut costs.

Mia Galuppo contributed to this report.