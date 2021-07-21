Netflix’s Head of Physical Production Ty Warren to Exit in Reorganization (Exclusive)

Netflix’s head of physical production, Ty Warren, was laid off as part of a restructuring of the physical production department, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

According to an individual with knowledge of the matter, the restructuring is focused on creating regional physical production teams, rather than having one central worldwide division led by Warren.

“Over the past five years, Ty has made tremendous contributions to Netflix, building our physical production team from the ground up and producing shows and films at extraordinary scale and quality. We wish him the best in his next chapter,” Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos told THR in a statement.

Warren’s exit follows a January move by Momita SenGupta, formerly vp of production at Netflix, who departed the streaming giant to join Lucasfilm as evp physical production.

Warren joined Netflix in 2016 to oversee physical production on Netflix Originals, including hits like The Crown, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why and Making a Murderer. He was formerly the evp physical production at Legendary Pictures and the senior vp production at Dreamworks Studios.