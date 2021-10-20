Netflix Protest Rally Draws in Hundreds As Staffers Plan Walkout Over Chappelle Special

Hundreds of protesters arrived at Netflix’s Vine office on Wednesday morning for a rally to support the streamer’s trans employees, who are planning a virtual walkout to push back against Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos’ handling of Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The Closer.

During the virtual walkout, the participating staffers will not do any work for Netflix and instead engage in content that does support the trans community and donate to charities. The walkout coincides with the public rally, organized by the activist Ashlee Marie Preston, that relocated to Netflix’s office on Vine Street to accommodate more people.

Speaking with a group of reporters ahead of the rally, Preston said the gathering was meant to show solidarity with Netflix’s trans staffers. “It’s violent to make members of the transgender community who work for your company participate in the oppression of their own community, and we’re here to disrupt that and stand in solidarity with the employees,” she said.

Talent like Jonathan Van Ness, Angelica Ross, Jameela Jamil and Colton Haynes also participated in a video, released on Wednesday ahead of the rally, to show their support for Netflix’s trans staffers.

Following the walkout and rally, trans Netflix staffers and allies are expected to send a letter of requests to Sarandos detailing changes they want to see in how Netflix supports trans and nonbinary talent and how it approaches shows that may contain transphobic, misogynistic, homophobic or otherwise harmful content.

Netflix’s trans employee resource group is asking Netflix to create a fund for nonbinary and trans talent, revise internal processes for reviewing potentially harmful content, add disclaimers on shows with transphobic content and acknowledge the harm Netflix has caused to the trans community, and particularly the Black trans community, according to a copy of the letter obtained by The Verge.

Other requests include creating a fund for trans and nonbinary talent both above and below the line, increasing the Trans* employee resource group’s involvement in conversations about potentially harmful content, and recruiting trans, especially trans BIPOC, people for executive positions at Netflix.

“We are employees, but we are members, too,” the letter said, according to The Verge. “We believe that this Company can and must do better in our quest to entertain the world, and that the way forward must include more diverse voices in order to avoid causing more harm.”

But speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday evening, Sarandos said he still supports keeping the Chappelle special on Netflix and doesn’t believe it would be “appropriate” to add a disclaimer to the show flagging potentially harmful comments.

“When we think about this challenge we have to entertain the world, part of that challenge means that you’ve got audiences with various taste, various sensibilities, various beliefs. You really can’t please everybody or the content would be pretty dull,” Sarandos said. “I do think that the inclusion of the special on Netflix is consistent with our comedy offering, it’s consistent with Dave Chappelle’s comedy brand, and this is … one of those times when there’s something on Netflix that you’re not going to like.”

Ahead of the walkout, Netflix issued a statement to acknowledge the “deep hurt that’s been caused.”

“We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to walk out, and recognize we have much more work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”

