Rachel Maddow Expands Her NBCUniversal Podcast Empire With New Show: “Déjà News” (Exclusive)

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is expanding her burgeoning podcast empire with another new show set to debut Monday, June 12.

The podcast, Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News, will be a six episode limited series in which Maddow and longtime Rachel Maddow Show producer Isaac-Davy Aronson explore news stories from the past that have notable parallels with the present.

Each episode will begin with one of Maddow’s signature monologues to set up the story, with Aronson then guiding the listener through the history.

Together, they “will consider the ways in which history repeats itself and allows us to look at some of today’s most perplexing topics through a clearer, more rational lens,” per MSNBC.

Déjà News is a six-part series, with new episodes releasing on Mondays.

Maddow, who still hosts MSNBC’s 9 p.m. hour on Monday evenings and for major news events, stepped back from her nightly show a year ago to focus on a number of other ventures at NBCUniversal, while continuing to have a presence on the cable news channel’s primetime lineup.

Maddow signed an overarching deal with NBCUniversal in 2021, a deal which saw Maddow expand her purview into podcasts, films, and other content for the company’s various platforms.

Maddow’s podcasts have proven to be bona fide hits, with her first two efforts topping the podcast charts and leading to feature adaptations.

Her first podcast, Rachel Maddow Presents: Bag Man, about the downfall of Vice President Spiro Agnew, spurred a best-selling book and an upcoming feature film directed by Ben Stiller.

Her second podcast, Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra was a look at a plot to undermine American democracy and spread Nazi propaganda 80 years ago. That podcast was picked up by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin for a potential feature film adaptation.

And NBCUniversal has also found success with its Dateline podcasts, which routinely rank among the most popular in the country.