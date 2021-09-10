Former CBS Interactive Chief Jim Lanzone Named CEO of Yahoo

Former CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone is returning to the media sector.

Lanzone, who has been the CEO of dating app Tinder for the last year, will become CEO of Yahoo, which last week spun out from its former parent company Verizon, and is controlled by the private equity firm Apollo. Lanzone starts at Yahoo on Sept. 27.

Guru Gowrappan, who ran the Verizon Media unit for the telecom company, and has been leading Yahoo since its spin-off, announced the news to staff Friday morning in a memo, which The Hollywood Reporter has obtained. He will move to a role as a senior advisor to Apollo.

“Jim is a veteran technology and media leader with two decades of leadership experience and a deep track record of growth, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit,” Gowrappan wrote in his memo. “I have every confidence he will be a terrific leader for the new Yahoo. Jim and I will work together to ensure a seamless transition, and I’m confident he will build on our successes and lead us into our future. What an incredible journey this has been.”

The new independent Yahoo includes its namesake digital brand, as well as former Verizon Media brands like AOL and TechCrunch.

At CBS, Lanzone was responsible for the launch of CBS All Access, among other launches. He joined the broadcaster in 2011 after it acquired a startup he had founded. He left in 2019.