NFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA, Sets Auction at Christie’s

Diana Sinclair, a leading visual artist in the Web3 space, has signed with UTA and is set to auction off nine of her NFTs at Christie’s beginning this week.

Sinclair, 18, was recognized by Fortune as one of the top 50 most influential people in the NFT space alongside artists like Beeple. Her work focuses on themes like self-identity and social justice, and she is the curator behind Digital Diaspora, a Juneteenth exhibition that highlights the work of Black artists and creatives in the NFT community.

Last year, Sinclair also collaborated with estate of Whitney Houston to create a digital video that comprised rare archival photos of the late singer that sold for roughly $1 million.

And beginning on Wednesday, the artist will debut an NFT collection, Phases, for Christie’s. The works were created and minted specifically for Christie’s 3.0, a newly developed platform for the legacy auction house that will specialize in NFT sales that are fully on the blockchain from beginning to end. Sinclair’s work will be open for bidding from September 28 to October 11, and the entire Phases collection will be on exhibition at Christie’s Rockefeller Center galleries from September 27 to October 5.

“Diana Sinclair is a visionary and we are so excited to partner with her on this next phase of her career,” Lesley Silverman, the head of UTA Web3, said. “Diana’s boundary pushing translation of the medium of digital art, along with her dedication to creating new lanes for underrepresented artists, made her a brilliant choice for the launch of the new Christie’s 3.0 platform, which will bring her fresh and thoughtful perspective to a global audience.”

At UTA, Sinclair will join a roster of digital artists and NFT collections that include the CryptoPunks and Deadfellaz collections, as well as the Web3 creators Emonee LaRussa, Vinnie Hager and Andrew Wang.

Sinclair will maintain legal representation by Sarah G. Barrack, Esq.