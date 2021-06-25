NHL to Team Up With Clubhouse for 2021 Stanley Cup Final

The National Hockey League is teaming up with Clubhouse to give hockey fans an inside look at this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Beginning this Sunday on the NHL Club, hockey fans will be able to have conversations with the participating teams in the finals for virtual media days, hosted by NBC’s Anson Carter and Sportsnet’s Kris Versteeg.

“We are thrilled to work with Clubhouse to give our fans direct access to our players at the pinnacle of the season – the Stanley Cup Final,” NHL CMO Heidi Browning said. “We hope this is just the first of many opportunities to leverage Clubhouse’s platform to offer exclusive, live audio experiences to hockey fans year-round.”

Semifinals for the Stanley Cup conclude on Friday evening with Game 7 between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. The winning team will then face off against the Montreal Canadiens for the Stanley Cup and will also participate in the Clubhouse media day with fans.

“There’s no fan base quite like the NHL fan base and after listening to them obsess about the game all season long, we are thrilled to get things started with this official partnership that sets a new standard for how major leagues can connect in the social audio space,” Clubhouse’s head of sports, Sean Brown, said.

This isn’t the first time Clubhouse has linked up with a major sports league for programming. In April, the NFL also partnered with Clubhouse to give fans access to athletes, coaches and network personalities during the 2021 NFL draft and participate in pre-draft assessments of prospective players and draft debriefs.