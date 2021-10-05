Pro Gamer Nickmercs Extends Twitch Partnership Deal

Nick Kolcheff, known in the gaming world as Nickmercs, has extended his partnership with Twitch and will continue streaming exclusively on the Amazon-owned platform.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Since joining in 2011, Kolcheff has amassed 6.2 million followers on Twitch where he streams games including shooters Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.

“Twitch is where I built my community, it’s home,” Kolcheff tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s the top destination for live stream content I’m excited to build upon the foundation we started over ten years ago. From streaming Gears of War and Call of Duty, to now being able to watch NFL games on my channel, Twitch has been a great partner and I’m looking forward to continuing that momentum.”

According to the streamer, the coming year will bring “bigger and better streams,” the MFAM Gauntlet tournament series and plenty more. While gaming can be “a grind,” Kolcheff says that he’s having the time of his life, and that family and team members keep him on track.

To keep viewers engaged in content, Kolcheff explained that he’ll try a new game from time to time or simply take time to chat with his community. “I take a lot of pride in both competing at a high level in any game that I play, while also entertaining and engaging with the audience,” he says. “I feel pretty confident in saying that what we have on my channel and with my community is special because we’ve been able to adapt and grow for years; no matter what the game or trends may be.”

The competitive gamer first signed a multiyear deal with Twitch in 2019, the same year he signed with esports organization FaZe Clan. This past July, Kolcheff appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated along with members of FaZe Clan.

He is also known as a Fortnite player, and has competed in tournaments around the world — typically with a controller over the typical mouse and keyboard.

Kolcheff’s YouTube channel, where he uploads gameplay videos, boasts over 4 million subscribers.