Nike’s RTFKT Signs With CAA

A view of RTFKT billboards in Times Square during the 4th annual NFT.NYC conference on June 20, 2022 in New York City.

RTFKT, the design studio best known for creating virtual and digital sneakers, has signed with CAA to explore film and TV projects based on the company’s IP.

The studio, pronounced “artifact,” was created in 2020 by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev amid the frenzy around NFTs, digital collectibles and the metaverse. In early 2021, the company raised $8 million in seed funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz, at a valuation of $33.3 million before getting acquired by Nike at the end of the year for an undisclosed sum.

Major projects have included CloneX, an NFT collection created with the designer Takashi Murakami that has generated more than $500 million in secondary sales to date, according to CAA. With Nike, RTFKT has released four digital collections, including for a pair of smart sneakers known as Cryptokicks iRL and a collection of Nike Air Force 1.

Other partnerships have included the luxury suitcase brand Rimowa, the designer Jeff Staple and the perfume and cologne company Byredo.

“We’ve always built our brand to inspire the next generation of creators, accelerating a future where talent and creatives can merge cultures and technology in new ways,” Pagotto said in a statement. “Being able to work with such a world-class team and explore new mediums for our IPs and creativity, such as TV, film and define what the future of interactive storytelling is a dream come true.”

Working with CAA, RTFKT will also create a series of webinars and other educational programming for other crypto- and 3D-focused artists, with sessions taking place on platforms like Discord and Twitter Spaces.

“Everything RTFKT does embodies creativity, and like CAA, they value serving their community above all else. We’re honored to work in partnership with RTFKT to help them bring their vision forward,” CAA President Jim Burtson said.