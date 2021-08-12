Nine Inch Nails Guitarist, ‘Spec Ops: The Line’ Designer Launch Games Studio

Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck and game designer Cory Davis have launched a game development studio in Los Angeles.

Eyes Out will be dedicated to immersive, narrative-driven experimental games. The studio is currently working on its first project, described as a single-player cosmic-horror game with environmental storytelling elements.

Finck, alongside his work for Nine Inch Nails, has worked on scores for video games such as Devolver Digital’s top-down shooter NOCT and the adventure puzzle game Observation from Scottish studio No Code.

Davis is known as the creative director and game designer for Spec Ops: The Line, a third-person shooter published by 2K Games. He is also a founder of independent studio Tangent Games, which made the horror game Here They Lie.

“When I was finishing up work on Here They Lie, Robin wandered into our studio and I felt a very strong connection to his open, creative view of existence, and the power of music,” said Davis in a statement.

“We instantly started working on some prototypes I had in development at the time and together we launched straight toward something unexpected. Robin’s vibrant and boundless approach to the creative process drives our work far beyond my previous experience. It’s such an exhilarating trip to venture into the darkness together.”

Further information on Eyes Out’s first game will be revealed in coming months.