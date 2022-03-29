Nintendo Delays ‘Breath of the Wild’ Sequel Until Spring 2023

A still from the sequel to 'Breath of the Wild.'

The much anticipated action-adventure video game sequel to Breath of the Wild has been delayed until 2023, The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma announced Tuesday via Nintendo’s official Twitter account.

The game, a follow-up to 2017’s award-winning Breath of the Wild, was initially aiming for a release this year. “However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to Spring 2023,” Aonuma said in the video update.

Breath of the Wild has sold more than 25 million copies globally since its launch five years ago.

“For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize.” The producer went on to share that, as previously announced, the game will not just take place on the ground, but “in the skies above.”

“There will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy,” Aonuma teased. “In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer.”

View the whole announcement below.