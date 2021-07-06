Nintendo Switch OLED Model Launching in October

Nintendo of America on Tuesday announced a new Switch model.

The upgraded Nintendo Switch has a 7-inch 720p OLED display and an adjustable stand — allowing players to use the device in tabletop mode — along with a new dock and wired LAN port, enhanced audio and 64G of internal storage. According to the Japanese game giant, the size of the Switch is overall largely the same, and the screen itself is a major upgrade.

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser in a statement. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

The Switch will go on sale on Oct. 8, retailing for $349.99. The device joins the original Switch, which was first released in 2017, and the Switch Lite — a lighter, cheaper version — which launched in 2019.

View the announcement trailer for the latest model below.