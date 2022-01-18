TikTok Star Noah Beck Signs With CAA

TikTok star Noah Beck has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Originally a NCAA Division 1 soccer player, Beck — who now has 32.1 million followers — began posting to TikTok in January 2020 and quickly went viral with videos of him dancing, lip syncing and posting thirst traps to the platform. Since then, Beck has expanded his career into TV, starring and executive producing in a reality series on YouTube called Noah Beck Tries Things for ViacomCBS’ Awesomeness TV, which has been renewed for a second season, and appearing in the Nickelodeon show Side Hustle.

Beck also appeared in Hulu’s reality series about the TikTok famous D’Amelio family, The D’Amelio Show, given his well-documented romantic relationship with older sister Dixie D’Amelio. The show premiered last September and has been renewed for a second season.

Outside of his work as a digital creator, where he has positioned himself as a “brand-safe” boy next door, Beck has expanded into venture capital, launching the Gen Z–focused VC fund Animal Capital alongside other TikTok creators Griffin Johnson and Josh Richards.

Beck continues to be managed by Maxwell Mitcheson at TalentX and is represented by attorney Matt Rosen at Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.