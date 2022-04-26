Non-Fungible Heroes NFT Project Signs With WME

WME has signed the NFT project Non-Fungible Heroes as the agency continues to expand its reach into IP centered on blockchain technology.

Non-Fungible Heroes, led by CEO Michael Schaiman, initially launched as an NFT collection with “heroes” and “villains” characters. The collection aims to bring NFT holders into the fold by giving them intellectual property rights to the characters, allowing holders to craft backstories and traits for their respective characters and work with a group of artists and writers to turn those ideas into other storylines, games and comics.

Last month, Non-Fungible Heroes published the first issue of a digital comic, Night Ape, which was distributed for free to all NFT holders. A second issue is expected to be released in May.

The comic was created in partnership with Non-Fungible Films, a separate entertainment studio that focuses on web3 projects and has also inked a production partnership with WME. The studio, founded by Cameron Moulene, has also partnered with other entities to create projects across film, TV and gaming based on IP that originated as NFTs. Other projects from Non-Fungible Films include upcoming animated shows based on licensed characters from the Bored Ape Yacht Club.