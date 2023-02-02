‘Normal Gossip’ Joins On Air Fest Lineup

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Normal Gossip, the breakout podcast from Defector Media that shares anonymous morsels of gossip from everyday people, will appear at this year’s On Air Fest to give fans a peek behind the curtain and share some gossip from attendees along the way.
Host Kelsey McKinney and producer Alex Sujong Laughlin will appear on the main stage at the three-day audio and podcasting festival in Brooklyn on Feb. 25. That same day, Pivot co-host Kara Swisher will join CNN’s Audie Cornish for a main stage conversation reflecting on Cornish’s long career in public radio and, more recently, podcasting as she is awarded with the festival’s top honor, the Audio Vanguard Award.
Peabody Award–winner Krista Tippett will also lead a relaunch of her show, On Being, with a live interview with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, while Mobituaries host Mo Rocca will lead a live taping with Dead Eyes creator and comedian Connor Ratliff.
Previously announced activations at the festival include an immersive walk-through experience of podcasts like My Favorite Murder, Radiolab, poet Hanif Abdurraqi’s Object of Sound and The Heart.
On Air Fest takes place at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
international
How FilmRise Built an Indie, Free Streaming Network From Unearthing Under the Radar Titles
-
-
-
-
Super Bowl
Netflix to Feature General Motors EVs in TV Shows and Movies in Deal That Kicks Off at Super Bowl
-
Sirius XM Radio
SiriusXM Grows Subs in Fourth Quarter, Faces “Challenging” Economy and “Material Investments”