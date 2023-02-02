‘Normal Gossip’ Joins On Air Fest Lineup

Normal Gossip, the breakout podcast from Defector Media that shares anonymous morsels of gossip from everyday people, will appear at this year’s On Air Fest to give fans a peek behind the curtain and share some gossip from attendees along the way.

Host Kelsey McKinney and producer Alex Sujong Laughlin will appear on the main stage at the three-day audio and podcasting festival in Brooklyn on Feb. 25. That same day, Pivot co-host Kara Swisher will join CNN’s Audie Cornish for a main stage conversation reflecting on Cornish’s long career in public radio and, more recently, podcasting as she is awarded with the festival’s top honor, the Audio Vanguard Award.

Peabody Award–winner Krista Tippett will also lead a relaunch of her show, On Being, with a live interview with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, while Mobituaries host Mo Rocca will lead a live taping with Dead Eyes creator and comedian Connor Ratliff.

Previously announced activations at the festival include an immersive walk-through experience of podcasts like My Favorite Murder, Radiolab, poet Hanif Abdurraqi’s Object of Sound and The Heart.

On Air Fest takes place at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25.