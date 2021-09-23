NowThis Hires First Washington Correspondent (Exclusive)

NowThis, the digital news company owned by Group Nine Media, is significantly expanding its coverage of politics, hiring its first ever correspondent based in Washington D.C.

The company has tapped Serena Marshall as a senior correspondent, tasked with covering the Biden White House, the 2022 midterm elections, and the goings-on on Capitol Hill. Marshall previously worked as a multi-platform correspondent for ABC News, covering the White House, Capitol Hill, and other national political stories. Marshall will report to Sam Mackereth, executive editor of social video.

From live video of press conferences, interviews with newsmakers (like Vice President Kamala Harris), and packages about President Biden or President Trump, NowThis has always covered politics, but the hiring of a dedicated correspondent suggests a renewed push into the space. The company has 3 other correspondents based in New York, as well as dozens of producers.

“Serena will bring a wealth of experience as a multiplatform reporter to the team as we expand our coverage of a demanding and unrelenting news cycle, and sharpen our focus on the key issues of interest to young people,” NowThis president Athan Stephanopoulos says. “We look forward to having her join the team as we continue to bring informative and engaging interviews with our nation’s most high-profile leaders to our large and engaged young audience.”