NPR’s Nina Gregory to Join Clubhouse as Head of News and Media Publishers

Nina Gregory, a senior editor on NPR’s arts desk, is joining Clubhouse as its head of news and media publishers, the company said on Wednesday.

Gregory, who has spent the last 15 years at NPR, will head to Clubhouse on Sept. 27 and will work with established media brands on how they can engage with users on Clubhouse, with a focus on addressing news deserts, improving audio training at journalism schools and working on on-the-ground sourcing in local communities.

A graduate of UCLA and Columbia University’s journalism school, Gregory first joined NPR in 2006. In her role as a senior editor on the arts desk, she has overseen coverage of film, TV, fashion, food, art and culture. As a reporter, her work has included profiles of subjects like Ava DuVernay, Sheryl Sandberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Iggy Pop.

According to Clubhouse, news is one of the fastest-growing categories on the platform, with users discussing topics like the takeover in Afghanistan, recent elections and cultural moments like this week’s Met gala.

Clubhouse dropped its invite-only status and opened wide to the public in July. Since then, Clubhouse said more than 700,000 rooms are being created daily, with the average user spending more than 70 minutes on the live audio platform.

The social app first launched in 2020 and has since spawned competitors like Spotify Greenroom and Twitter Spaces.