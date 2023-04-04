The Obamas’ Higher Ground Inks Podcast Advertising Deal With Acast (Exclusive)

Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, has struck its latest audio deal with the podcasting platform Acast.

Acast will handle ad sales and distribution for Higher Ground’s library of podcasts, which includes The Big Hit Show with Alex Pappademas, Renegades: Born in the USA with President Obama and Bruce Springsteen and The Sum of Us with Heather McGhee. The pact with Acast is separate from Higher Ground’s multiyear first-look deal with Audible, which began last June after the production company parted ways with Spotify. The first project from the Higher Ground–Audible partnership, Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, was released in March; new episodes of The Light Podcast will have an exclusive two-week window on Audible before being released widely on all major platforms by Acast.

On the advertising and sponsorship side, marketers will be able to use Acast’s ad placement technology on select shows like Renegades, The Sum of Us and The Big Hit Show, as well as upcoming programming from Higher Ground. Acast’s in-house ad creative team will also be able to work with sponsors to create specific sponsorships, such as branded miniseries, for Higher Ground’s podcasts.

“We’ve been deeply impressed by the creativity and innovation of the Acast team,” Dan Fierman, the head of audio at Higher Ground, said in a statement. “We are excited to work with their team to bring our growing slate of audio content to existing fans and new audiences.”

Acast is also behind podcasts like WTF With Marc Maron and Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

“Higher Ground continues to deliver among the most engaging and high-caliber audio content in the industry, and we look forward to teaming up with them to make vital storytelling available to communities all over the globe,” Acast CEO Ross Adams said. “This relationship marks an exciting new chapter not only for Acast, but for the audio industry at large, as we work hand-in-hand to make the world a more connected place.”