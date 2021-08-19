OnlyFans to Ban Pornographic Videos After Pressure From Business Partners

In a striking change for a company best known for its sexually explicit content, OnlyFans will begin banning users from posting content containing “sexually explicit conduct” this October due to requests from banking partners and payment providers, the company said Thursday.

Nude photos and videos will still be allowed on the platform, provided they follow OnlyFans’ rules, but it’s not immediately clear how the company will determine what kind of sexually explicit content will fall under the ban. Earlier this year, OnlyFans quietly blocked users from posting public-sex content to its platform.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement.

The changes come as OnlyFans, which has 2 million creators and more than 130 million users, has been seeking funding from outside investors at a $1 billion valuation. According to Axios, OnlyFans has struggled to find VC funding due in part to concerns about the adult content on the platform and potential difficulty finding brand partners due to the company’s reputation.

OnlyFans, which allows creators to charge their fans for photos and videos, has become popular among sex workers. This week, the company launched a SFW streaming service that does not contain any nudity or sexually explicit content.

Bloomberg was first to report the news.