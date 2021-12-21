OnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely Steps Down as CEO

OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely has stepped down as chief executive and will be immediately succeeded by Amrapali “Ami” Gan, the company said on Tuesday.

Gan was most recently the chief marketing and communications officer for OnlyFans and will now “assume the day-to-day leadership” of the London-based company from Stokely, who is leaving to “pursue new endeavors,” OnlyFans said.

Stokely will remain on as an adviser to assist with the leadership transition. A company spokesperson declined to comment further on Stokely’s reason for leaving the company.

“Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential,” Stokely said in a statement. “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business.”

Stokely founded OnlyFans in 2016 and the creator-focused subscription service has since become most well-known for allowing sex workers and other adult content creators to charge fans for content.

But over the summer, the platform faced widespread backlash from users when the company said it would ban “sexually explicit conduct” from its platform, which would target adult creators who rely on the platform for a bulk of their income. OnlyFans later reversed course.

Gan has been with OnlyFans since 2020. She previously led communications and marketing for Quest Nutrition and Cannabis Cafe, a cannabis restaurant in West Hollywood.

In a separate statement, Gan said she was committed to making OnlyFans the “safest social media platform in the world.”

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetise, their content,” Gan said. “I will be leading an exceptionally talented team at OnlyFans that is delivering a unique experience for our creators and fans.”

Bloomberg first reported the leadership change.