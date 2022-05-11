Paradiso Media Podcast Network Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Paradiso Media, the multi-lingual podcast network behind Love Under Lockdown, has signed with CAA.

The network was founded in 2019 by Lorenzo Benedetti, Louis Daboussy and Benoit Dunaigre in France. Last year, the company secured €5 million in a Series A funding round with participation from Swen Capital Partners, Alliance Entreprendre and Bpifrance.

Paradiso — whose name is inspired by Cinema Paradiso — has created more than 50 original, commissioned and branded podcasts with companies like Spotify, Audible, Stitcher Premium, Deezer and Sybel. Clients have also included Facebook, LinkedIn, Ubisoft and Hermès.

The network’s Love Under Lockdown show was nominated for a Webby Award in 2021 under the best documentary podcast category, and the upcoming series Conference Call, which stars Elizabeth Henstridge, Jeff Ward, Gregory Stees, Emma Roberts, Christopher Abbott, Beck Bennett and Demi Adejuyigbe, will premiere in June at the Tribeca Film Festival as part of the festival’s audio storytelling program.

“We are very excited to be part of the CAA family. With this agreement, Paradiso is solidifying our position as one of the world’s top podcast studios. With the help of CAA, we will continue to develop opportunities for our talent and IP on a global scale,” Benedetti, Paradiso’s CEO, said in a statement.