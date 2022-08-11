Paramount+ Unveils Italian Launch Date, European Rollout Plans

Paramount+ will land in Italy on Sept. 15, Paramount Global confirmed Thursday, as it unveiled details of its new Italian service, one that could prove a major test of the studio’s streaming platform.

The Italian version of Paramount+ will feature a library of more than 8,000 hours of programming, including original series such as video game adaptation Halo, Sylvester Stallone crime drama Tulsa King and Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel. The platform will also have third-party local originals, including new Brit series Sexy Beast, French thriller Mask: Marie Antoinette Serial Killer and German drama Simon Beckett’s Chemistry of Death.

From Italy, Paramount+’s titles will include Cicero, a true-crime drama set in 1970s Italy, from Gomorrah producers Cattleya, made in collaboration with VIS, Paramount+ and RAI Fiction; erotic drama 14 Days, a Paramount+ original from writer-director Ivan Cotroneo; and the thriller Corpo Libero, a co-production between Indigo Film and Network Movie, in co-production with ZDFneo, and in collaboration with Rai Fiction and Paramount+, in association with All3Media International Limited.

Paramount is pricing the Italian service at $8.25 (€7.99) a month or $82.50 (€79.99) annually.

After bowing in the UK and Nordic territories, Paramount+’s Italian launch will kick off the service’s broader European rollout. Marco Nobili, executive vp and international general manager of Paramount+, said the streamer would be launching in Germany and France “in the coming months” and that Paramount+ plans to be in “all major European markets by the end of the year.”

By its own estimation, Paramount+ had nearly 64 million subscribers as of the end of March and added 5.2 million new customers over the past quarter, a figure partially offset by the loss of 3.9 million subscribers in Russia after the studio suspended its business in the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.