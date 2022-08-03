Paramount+ to Join Roku’s Premium Subscription Offering This Month

Paramount+ will join Roku’s lineup of premium, add-on subscriptions later this month, allowing subscribers to access all of the streamer’s content and live programming within The Roku Channel.

As part of Paramount+’s presence on The Roku Channel, Roku has also developed a TV guide for the streamer’s live programming, which includes major NFL games on CBS, breaking news from CBS News, entertainment coverage from Entertainment Tonight and livestreams of subscribers’ local CBS stations.

Paramount+ will join 50 other subscription services available as an add-on via The Roku Channel, including Discovery+, Starz and Showtime. Paramount+ subscriptions cost $4.99 a month for the ad-supported tier and $9.99 a month for the ad-free tier, though users who subscribe to Paramount+ via The Roku Channel will receive a single monthly bill for all of the services they subscribe to on the platform.

On July 28, Roku reported having 63.1 million active accounts as total streaming hours slightly dipped to 20.7 billion hours during the second quarter, compared to the 20.9 billion hours reported in Q1.

In addition to offering premium subscriptions, The Roku Channel has leaned into original programming with the release of series from the former Quibi library and an upcoming Weird Al Yankovic biopic, starring Daniel Radcliffe, that will stream this November.