Paramount+ Bundle With Showtime Launches at $10

ViacomCBS is bringing back its streaming bundle, six months after rebooting CBS All Access as Paramount+.

The company is launching a bundle that includes both Paramount+ and Showtime, at two different price points: a $9.99 plan that includes Paramount+’s ad-supported tier, and a $12.99 tier that includes the premium ad-free tier.

Without the bundle discount, the two services would cost $16 and $21, respectively.

The company previously offered a bundle of CBS All Access and Showtime through Apple, at a $9.99 price point. It ended that offer earlier this year, however, ahead of the launch of Paramount+.

Bundles have become a popular strategy to boost streaming subscribers, with Disney’s “Disney Bundle” of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ starting at $13.99 being perhaps the most well-known example. HBO Max includes something resembling a bundle with HBO, Max Originals and Warner Bros. Films, while Spotify has partnered with both Disney and ViacomCBS to launch a bundle of Hulu, Showtime and Spotify at a steep discount for college students.

A Paramount+-Showtime bundle would include the former CBS All Access content, a slate of originals from Showtime and the former Viacom channels, and original movies like Paw Patrol and upcoming South Park projects.

The discounts, while steep, ultimately serve to drive subscriber growth, with the goal of retaining subscribers or raising prices down the line. Paramount+’s ad-supported tier can also help mitigate the discount, much as Hulu helps keep the price of the Disney Bundle down, despite recent price increases for some of the individual services.