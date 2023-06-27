Showtime Officially Folded Into Paramount+ in Bid for Streaming Scale

Showtime was officially folded into Paramount+ on Tuesday, kicking off a push to expand Paramount Global’s streaming scale.

The move, which was officially announced in May, will see Showtime content, including series like Yellowjackets and Billions, as well as sports like live boxing, baked into the Paramount+ experience. As of the end of March, Paramount+ had 60 million streaming subscribers globally.

The company says that the decision to fully integrate Showtime into Paramount+ (the two services were previously available in a bundled offering) was “founded in consumer insights and data.”

“Up to now, customers who have used the current Paramount+/Showtime bundle have watched 40% more titles than subscribers with the standalone Paramount+ plan, and they spend about 20% more time on Paramount+,” a spokesperson said, adding that the content from each service should “complement” each other.

“By adopting the boundary-pushing programming of Showtime onto our platform, Paramount+ has fortified itself as the ultimate total household destination in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, president & CEO of Paramount Streaming in a statement. “Together, these powerhouse brands will showcase the breadth and depth of our content offering from across Paramount. At this price point, we’ll put the value of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan up against any other.”

While Paramount+ is now the exclusive streaming home of Showtime, the linear TV channel remains available for now. The company previously said it would rebrand the Showtime linear channel by the end of the year to add some streaming content that had been exclusive to Paramount+. Paramount said Tuesday that when the rebrand happens, the company will work with its pay-TV partners to include access to the streaming product for linear subs.

Paramount revealed its intent to merge Showtime and Paramount+ in January, touting the edgy and mature content on Showtime as being a complement to the broad and general market Paramount+ offering.

That being said, the merger also brought with it cost cuts, as about 120 Showtime staffers were laid off in connection with the integration. The company subsequently folded the Showtime studio and MTV Entertainment Studios teams into one studio group, a move that was made in conjunction with another round of cost cutting.