Paramount+ Strikes Deal With Walmart to Add Streamer to Retail Chain’s Subscription Service

Paramount Global has struck a deal with Walmart to include its streaming service as an added offering to subscribers of the retail chain’s subscription service, Walmart+, the companies said on Monday.

The Walmart+ membership program currently cost $12.95 a month, or $98 a year, and gives subscribers unlimited free deliveries of groceries and other household items, mobile scanning options in stores and gas discounts. The partnership with Paramount+ will provide Walmart+ members access to the entire Paramount+ streaming service under the ad-supported tier, which does not include live coverage from users’ local CBS stations.

Existing Paramount+ subscribers will not be given access to Walmart+ in return, however.

The Paramount+ deal arrives after Walmart held talks with Disney, NBCUniversal and Paramount Global about a potential streaming deal, the New York Times reported last week. The Paramount–Walmart deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

“With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too,” Chris Cracchiolo, svp and general manager of Walmart+, said in a statement. “Paramount+ has the premium content and broad appeal that our members are looking for – like Walmart, they have something for everyone. We’re excited about the launch and what comes next for Walmart+.”

Earlier this month, Paramount said during its second quarterly earnings that it added 4.9 million subscribers between March and June, putting the streamer over 43 million subscribers in total. The addition of Walmart+ members could help the streamer boost its numbers in a crowded streaming market currently led in subscriber numbers by Netflix and Disney.

“Pairing Walmart’s expansive reach across the country with Paramount+’s broad and popular content that offers something for everyone is a unique opportunity to expand our partnership,” Jeff Shultz, the chief strategy officer and chief business development officer for Paramount Streaming, said. “Together we will bring Walmart+ members the full breadth of Paramount+ programming.”