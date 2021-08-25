Patreon Hires Former WME Agent Avi Gandhi as Head of Creator Partnerships

Patreon has tapped Avi Gandhi, a former digital media talent agent at WME and executive at Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s Wheelhouse, as its new head of creator partnerships, the company said on Wednesday.

Reporting to Kerri Pollard, Patreon’s chief revenue officer, Gandhi will lead the company’s outreach to Patreon creators and help them monetize their work on the platform. Most recently, he was the executive vice president of digital at Wheelhouse, where he helped identify talent to develop content franchises across streaming, podcasts and social media.

Prior to his tenure at Wheelhouse, Gandhi was one of the first agents at WME to represent YouTubers and helped build out the agency’s representation across gaming, podcasting and other digital talent.

The subscription platform for creators, founded in 2013, said in April that it had raised $155 million in funding, led by Tiger Global Management, at a $4 billion valuation — more than triple its last reported valuation of $1.2 million last year.