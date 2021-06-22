PAX West Returns for In-Person Event in September

Pax West unveiled dates on Tuesday for its in-person gaming event in September.

Festival organizer Reedpop announced that the video game conference will take place in a reduced capacity at the Washington State Convention Center over Labor Day weekend.

“It’s been almost two years since the last PAX West, and it’s been surreal to imagine its triumphant return,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX.”I can’t think of a better excuse to leave the house than PAX West.”

Last year’s PAX West was canceled due to coronavirus concerns and replaced with a digital iteration, PAX Online.

Ahead of this year’s event, Reedpop revealed esports programming details for PAX East Online, which is taking place from July 15-18. PAX Arena has partnered with Metro Esports for a Valorant open tournament with a $10,000 prize pool. Metro Esports will also scout participants to create a multicultural, mixed-gender Valorant team to compete at PAX West.

The PAX Arena will also host competitions in Rocket League, iRacing and more.

PAX, which stands for Penny Arcade Expo, was first held in Seattle in 2004 and has grown over the years with shows in Boston, San Antonio and Australia.

PAX West takes place Sept. 3-6. Content creator registration is available now through June 30.