Iconic Adventure Game ‘Journey’ Among Recipients of Peabody Digital and Interactive Storytelling Awards (Exclusive)

The Peabody Awards has revealed the winners for its newest category: digital and interactive storytelling.

Included among the 16 legacy honors handed down by the board of jurors are projects in virtual reality, gaming, interactive journalism, social video, interactive documentary, augmented reality and transmedia storytelling.

Narrative games such as thatgamecompany’s Journey feature among the 16 honorees, with the main credit going to the independent studio’s co-founder and game designer Jenova Chen. The immersive and emotional indie adventure — in which players become a robed figure, seemingly lost in an abstract landscape — often appears on lists of the most impactful video games of all time and has been the recipient of numerous accolades since its launch in 2012.

“To recognize the present and future of storytelling in digital spaces, Peabody has taken the unusual step of looking backwards, recognizing landmark pioneering projects that have shaped and defined powerful stories in interactive and immersive media forms,” said Dr. Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “We are honored to highlight these legacy projects and their creators, all of which signal the type of meaningful stories we will be recognizing each year going forward.”

Innovator Phil Yu received one of four special recognitions: the Trailblazer Award for his Angry Asian Man blog which amplifies Asian American voices in media and works to combat cultural stereotypes. Meanwhile, Nonny de la Peña — who is known by many as the “Godmother of VR” — received the Field Builder Award for her work at the forefront of emerging media and VR journalism. These awards were presented by The Revenant director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim, respectively.

Computer program ELIZA, developed in 1964-66 by Joseph Weizenbaum from MIT’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, received the Foundational Award for its use as software that was applicable not only in business and scientific settings, but also in building emotional interactions, empathy and connection.

The Institutional Award was given to Forensic Architecture and architect Eyal Weizman, who launched a series of techniques to advance justice and expose large-scale crimes.

“By honoring these legacy projects and creative innovators, we celebrate dynamic stories that push the limit of what we know storytelling to be across all mediums,” said Diana Williams, chairwoman of the new Peabody Interactive Board. “And we also continue to uphold the Peabody’s mission of supporting visionaries who tell stories that illuminate the world around us and can perhaps evoke societal change.”

View the full list of winners below.

Trailblazer Award

Phil Yu Field Builder Award

Nonny de la Peña Foundational Award

ELIZA (1964)

Primary Credit: Joseph Weizenbaum, MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory Institutional Award

Forensic Architecture (2010)

Eyal Weizman Always in Season Island (2010)

Fields & Forms: Interactive Documentary, Game+Play, XR

Primary Credits: Jacqueline Olive

Additional Production Credits & Partners: Tell It Media, Bay Area Video Coalition The Beast, A.I. Transmedia Experience (2001)

Fields & Forms: Transmedia Storytelling

Primary Credits: Jordan Weisman, Sean Stewart, Pete Fenlon and Elan Lee Fatal Force: The Washington Post Police Shootings Database (2015)

Fields & Forms: Interactive Journalism

Primary Credits: Steven Rich, Julie Tate, David Fallis

Additional Production Credits & Partners: The Washington Post Feminist Frequency (2013)

Fields & Forms: Social Video

Primary Credits: Anita Sarkeesian

How Y’all, Youse, and You Guys Talk: NY Times Dialect Quiz (2013)

Fields & Forms: Interactive Journalism

Primary Credits: Josh Katz, Wilson Andrews

Additional Production Credits & Partners: The New York Times